Vilayat Eyvazov was awarded the ISSF gold medal - PHOTO

ISSF President Luciano Rossi and General Secretary Alessandro Nicotra di San Giacomo met the Minister of the Interior, President of the Azerbaijan Shooting Federation Vilayat Eyvazov and Deputy Minister of the Interior Ismat Alijev ahead of the ISSF World Cup in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that the delegations met on Thursday, May 2nd inside the Baku Shooting Center structure to discuss future sporting collaborations and the great tradition and dedication that Azerbaijan has shown towards the sport of shooting.

President Rossi also presented Minister Eyvazov with an ISSF gold medal and a book commemorating the Italian Olympic Committee's (CONI) 100th anniversary.

Idman.biz