27 March 2025
EN

Powerlifting world champion arrested after controversial remarks - VIDEO

Powerlifting
News
27 March 2025 12:39
11
Powerlifting world champion Vladimir Vanyan has been arrested following his controversial statements during a live broadcast.

Idman.biz, citing Sport-express.ru, reports that the decision was made by the Lenin District Court in Krasnodar, Russia.

The incident occurred on March 24 when the Armenian blogger, under the influence of alcohol, made offensive remarks during a YouTube livestream. In addition to insulting Russia’s Federal Security Service and the country’s military operations, he also declared, "Karabakh is Armenia, and so is Krasnodar."

The next day, after sobering up, Vanyan deleted the video. However, this did not prevent his arrest.
Attempting to evade authorities, he later apologized, claiming his love for Russia and even expressing a willingness to join the military. Nevertheless, the court sentenced him to 13 days in detention.

Idman.biz

