Zaur Jafarov appointed head referee for European Powerlifting Championships in Ireland

Zaur Jafarov, the official representative of the World Powerlifting Congress (WPC) in Azerbaijan and an international-level referee, has been appointed head referee for the upcoming WPC/AWPC European Championships in Ireland.

The tournament will take place in the city of Limerick from 1 to 6 June and will bring together leading powerlifters from across Europe.

Jafarov will oversee some of the championship’s most important sessions between 1 and 5 June in his role as head referee. On the final day of the competition, however, he will switch from officiating to competing, representing Azerbaijan in the fight for medals.

Two more athletes will compete for Azerbaijan as part of the WPC national team. Under the AWPC version of the championships, Elmir Tarverdiyev will participate in the deadlift event, while Orkhan Farzaliyev is set to compete in classic raw powerlifting.

The appointment is considered another important step for Azerbaijan’s growing presence in international powerlifting, both in officiating and athletic competition.

The WPC and AWPC European Championships are among the major events on the continental powerlifting calendar and attract athletes across multiple weight categories and disciplines.