93-year-old veteran athlete named strongest athlete in Russian Cup - VIDEO

Veteran athlete Nikolay Isakov from Ulyanovsk, Russia, has been named the strongest athlete in the 90–94 age category at the Russian Cup.

According to Idman.Biz, 93-year-old Isakov held a barbell over his head for several seconds during the competition, earning applause from the stands.

The veteran’s performance has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with his physical strength and determination earning great admiration.

Nicknamed “Iron Grandpa,” Nikolay Isakov has been actively involved in sports for many years and serves as a motivational example for athletes of all ages. His performance has cemented his place in history as one of Russia’s oldest professional athletes.

The organizers of the competition praised Isakov’s achievement as a “rare physiological example and true sportsmanship.”

Idman.Biz