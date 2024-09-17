17 September 2024
EN

Raymond Blondel: "Winning 11 medals in 5 different sports is a great achievement" - EXCLUSIVE

Paralympism
Interview
17 September 2024 09:30
41
Raymond Blondel: "Winning 11 medals in 5 different sports is a great achievement" - EXCLUSIVE

Idman.biz interview of Raymond Blondel, President of the European Paralympic Committee

- You made your first official visit to Azerbaijan. What are your thoughts about Baku?

- I am really impressed by Baku and its warm friendly people. Being at the crossroads of regions, cultures and timelines, the city offers to me an exceptional mix of experiences...and not to forget the lovely food! Besides that the public space shows inclusivity for people with handicaps, whether you are in a wheelchair or whether you are blind, this is an important asset.

- What do you think about the activities of the Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee?

First, I must congratulate the NPC of Azerbaijan for the Paris2024 Paralympic Games results. 11 medals with a delegation of 18 athletes is an outstanding result, based on the hard work of the athletes, coaches but also the NPC that provides the conditions for this great work. Moreover the NPC is building and growing. Building a strong structure that offers continuity provides the Para sport in Azerbaijan the fundaments to grow. Step by step I hope to see new young para athletes joining the sports programs and maybe in more different sports programs might be set up. From the side of the European Paralympic Committee we will support the NPC to the best of our abilities and I hope to welcome a big Azerbaijan delwgation at the 2025 European Para Youth Games in Istanbul, Turkiye.

- What is the main essence of your official visit to our country?

- The main purpose of my visit is enhancing the relationship with the NPC of Azerbaijan and meet different sport organizations such as the Azerbaijan Deaflympics Committee. Meeting the honourable Minister of sports, mister Farid Gayibov, was important to emphasize on the importance of having an equal approach towards both Olympic as well as Paralympic sports. Positioning them on a equal level can show what inclusivity in sport means and thus can contribute to a more inclusive society. Also discussing opportunities to collaborate between the NPC of Azerbaijan and the European Paralympic Committee was an important point on the agenda.

- How would you evaluate the performance of Azerbaijan's Paralympic team at the Paralympic Games held in Paris?

- See first part of the answer on question 1 and add the aspect of winning 11 medals in 5 different sports is a great achievement. I hope to see a strong delegation from Azerbaijan with more athletes and more sports during the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.

- During your visit, you have watched the F1 races. What are your impressions?

What an exciting atmosphere, what a spectacular event, where motorsport is brought in the heart of the city and even in the historic city. Like during the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris the organization has the brave courage to bring one of the most spectacular sports into the city and close to its inhabitants...and yes, this is challenging and on some aspects complicated...but yes, this is also very rewarding. It has been a wonderful experience to have been taken part in.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

The president of the European Paralympic Committee arrived in Baku - PHOTO
14 September 12:57
Paralympism

The president of the European Paralympic Committee arrived in Baku - PHOTO

President of the European Paralympic Committee, Raymond Blondel, made his first official visit to our country after the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games
Orkhan Aslanov: "The true holiday for an athlete is the day they win a medal" - VIDEO
12 September 15:20
Paralympism

Orkhan Aslanov: "The true holiday for an athlete is the day they win a medal" - VIDEO

"I have not seen Novruz or New Year"
Two-time Paralympic champion: “Receiving the Shohrat Order is an entirely unique and special feeling" - PHOTO - VIDEO
12 September 11:18
Paralympism

Two-time Paralympic champion: “Receiving the Shohrat Order is an entirely unique and special feeling" - PHOTO - VIDEO

The athlete, who stood atop the podium, shared his impressions of the competition
Paralympic champion with Shohrat Order: "We will work to live up to this trust "
11 September 15:18
Paralympism

Paralympic champion with Shohrat Order: "We will work to live up to this trust "

"We are deeply grateful to Mr. President for his support and recognition"
Imamaddin Khalilov: "I'm ready to give my all for the Motherland"
11 September 14:45
Paralympism

Imamaddin Khalilov: "I'm ready to give my all for the Motherland"

"Not every athlete gets to experience such feelings"
Ilham Zakiyev: "We return to our homeland Azerbaijan with clear conscience "
9 September 10:58
Judo

Ilham Zakiyev: "We return to our homeland Azerbaijan with clear conscience "

"This was the 6th Paralympic Games I participated in"

Most read

FIDE Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan defeat Montenegro and Slovenia - PHOTO
14 September 22:44
Chess

FIDE Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan defeat Montenegro and Slovenia - PHOTO

The 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad continues in Budapest
Chess Olympiad: Men defeated by India, women drew with Ukraine
15 September 23:44
Chess

Chess Olympiad: Men defeated by India, women drew with Ukraine

The 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad continues in Budapest
Amazing performance of the national anthem of Azerbaijan at the opening of Formula 1 - VIDEO
15 September 16:19
Formula 1

Amazing performance of the national anthem of Azerbaijan at the opening of Formula 1 - VIDEO

The opening ceremony of Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix began with the performance of the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Charles Leclerc: "Baku track is one of my favorites"
14 September 22:42
Formula 1

Charles Leclerc: "Baku track is one of my favorites"

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc shared his emotions after his 4th consecutive victory in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying session