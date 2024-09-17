Raymond Blondel: "Winning 11 medals in 5 different sports is a great achievement" - EXCLUSIVE

Idman.biz interview of Raymond Blondel, President of the European Paralympic Committee

- You made your first official visit to Azerbaijan. What are your thoughts about Baku?

- I am really impressed by Baku and its warm friendly people. Being at the crossroads of regions, cultures and timelines, the city offers to me an exceptional mix of experiences...and not to forget the lovely food! Besides that the public space shows inclusivity for people with handicaps, whether you are in a wheelchair or whether you are blind, this is an important asset.

- What do you think about the activities of the Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee?

First, I must congratulate the NPC of Azerbaijan for the Paris2024 Paralympic Games results. 11 medals with a delegation of 18 athletes is an outstanding result, based on the hard work of the athletes, coaches but also the NPC that provides the conditions for this great work. Moreover the NPC is building and growing. Building a strong structure that offers continuity provides the Para sport in Azerbaijan the fundaments to grow. Step by step I hope to see new young para athletes joining the sports programs and maybe in more different sports programs might be set up. From the side of the European Paralympic Committee we will support the NPC to the best of our abilities and I hope to welcome a big Azerbaijan delwgation at the 2025 European Para Youth Games in Istanbul, Turkiye.

- What is the main essence of your official visit to our country?

- The main purpose of my visit is enhancing the relationship with the NPC of Azerbaijan and meet different sport organizations such as the Azerbaijan Deaflympics Committee. Meeting the honourable Minister of sports, mister Farid Gayibov, was important to emphasize on the importance of having an equal approach towards both Olympic as well as Paralympic sports. Positioning them on a equal level can show what inclusivity in sport means and thus can contribute to a more inclusive society. Also discussing opportunities to collaborate between the NPC of Azerbaijan and the European Paralympic Committee was an important point on the agenda.

- How would you evaluate the performance of Azerbaijan's Paralympic team at the Paralympic Games held in Paris?

- See first part of the answer on question 1 and add the aspect of winning 11 medals in 5 different sports is a great achievement. I hope to see a strong delegation from Azerbaijan with more athletes and more sports during the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.

- During your visit, you have watched the F1 races. What are your impressions?

What an exciting atmosphere, what a spectacular event, where motorsport is brought in the heart of the city and even in the historic city. Like during the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris the organization has the brave courage to bring one of the most spectacular sports into the city and close to its inhabitants...and yes, this is challenging and on some aspects complicated...but yes, this is also very rewarding. It has been a wonderful experience to have been taken part in.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz