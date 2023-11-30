The Ministry of Youth and Sports has started the selection of the best of the year

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has started the selection of "the best of 2023".

Idman.biz reports that voting will consist of 3 stages.

In the first stage, federations of Olympic sports presented their candidates for nominations.

The second stage is conducted among followers through social media.

The winners of the third stage will be announced by judges established in the ministry, taking into account the opinion of the commission, and will be awarded at the Gala ceremony.

In the selection process, the candidates will receive 50 percent of the votes from the federations, 30 percent from the viewers, and 20 percent from the special jury commission.

It should be noted that "Idman.biz" was nominated as the sports media organization of the year, editor-in-chief Tahir Hummatov, reporters Zaki Feyzullayev and Emin Aga were nominated as the most active sports journalist of the year, and Rufat Abdullayev was nominated for “the sports photographer” of the year nomination.

Idman.biz