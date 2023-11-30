Colin Raymond Gibson: "It is clear that sports science is developing"

"It is clear that sports science is developing in Azerbaijan"

Idman.biz reports that Colin Raymond Gibson, founder and director of "High Park Communications" company, co-founder of "Dream Fields" company, director of communications of the Baku-2015 European Games Operational Committee, has said this in the 2nd international conference on "Modern trends in the development of sports sciences" in Baku.

According to him, after Baku-2015, the development of sports in Azerbaijan continues on a rising line: "Azerbaijan successfully hosted the European Games and the Islamic Solidarity Games. A lot of infrastructure has been created here."

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz