Security plan in place for athletes from politically conflicted countries at CIS Games

“Measures will be taken by the relevant state security agencies during the transportation and accommodation of the athletes.”

Idman.biz reports that this was stated by Aygul Aghayeva, Head of Security and Operations at Baku City Circuit Operations Company, during the first press conference dedicated to the CIS Games.

She addressed the potential issues that may arise among athletes due to the Russia–Ukraine war:

“Sports and politics do not mix. When our country hosts international events, we prepare the event plans without taking political topics into account. However, if any unpleasant incidents occur among athletes, security measures are in place. Measures will be taken to prevent any conflict among athletes from countries with political disputes, as well as between athletes from other countries.”

The competitions will be held in 12 sports venues across 23 sports disciplines.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz