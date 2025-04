CIS Games schedule: Venues announced – PHOTO

The venues and schedule for the III CIS Games, which will be held in Azerbaijan, have been announced.

The competition will begin on September 28, Idman.biz reports.

The Games will be organized at 12 sports venues and will conclude on October 8.



Ganja City Stadium

September 28 – Opening Ceremony

October 8 – Closing Ceremony

Ganja Sports Palace

September 28 – October 1 – Shooting

September 28 – October 2 – Swimming

October 1–7 – Fencing

September 28 – October 6 – Volleyball

Mingachevir Kur Olympic Center

October 3–6 – Rowing

October 3–6 – Canoeing

October 4–6 – Karate

September 27–30 – Taekwondo

Ganja Olympic Sports Complex

October 2–4 – Wrestling

Ganja Basketball Court

October 4–6 – 3x3 Basketball

Goygol Olympic Sports Complex

October 3–7 – Judo

September 27–29 – Sambo

Sheki Olympic Sports Complex

September 30–October 3 – Trampoline Gymnastics

October 5–8 – Rhythmic Gymnastics

Gabala Shooting Center

October 2–6 – Skeet Shooting

Gabala Olympic Sports Complex

October 2–7 – Badminton

September 26–30 – Table Tennis

Khankendi City Stadium

October 1–5 – Archery

Yevlakh Olympic Sports Complex

September 28–October 5 – Boxing

Gabala City Stadium

September 27–October 6 – Football (U16)

Sheki City Stadium

September 27–October 7 – Chovgan

It is expected that around 5,550 participants will compete in 23 sports events.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz