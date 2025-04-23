Arzu Huseynova: “As a sports nation, we have set the highest goals for ourselves”

"As a sports nation, we have set the highest goals for ourselves.”

Idman.biz reports that these were the words of Arzu Huseynova, National Press Officer of the Baku City Circuit Operations Company, at the first press conference dedicated to the 3rd CIS Games.

She noted that expectations for Azerbaijani athletes remain high for the upcoming competition:

“If I’m not mistaken, the Azerbaijani national team returned from the second CIS Games with over 60 medals. That’s quite a strong result. I believe this year’s outcomes will also be impressive.”

Nearly 5,550 participants are expected to take part in the Games, which will feature 23 sports disciplines.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz