Global Esports Federation delegation meets with Azerbaijani NOC officials – PHOTO

A meeting between the leadership of the Global Esports Federation (GEF) and officials from the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Azerbaijan took place at the NOC’s administrative headquarters.

The event was attended by NOC Vice-President Chingiz Huseynzada, Secretary General Azar Aliyev, Head of the Sports Department Hasanagha Rzayev, Head of International Relations Anar Baghirov, Director of the Marketing Department Sakina Valiyeva, Press Secretary Murad Farzaliyev, GEF CEO Paul Foster, and GEF Chief of Staff Rustam Aghasiyev, Idman.biz reports.

The main goal of the meeting was to strengthen and further develop esports activities in Azerbaijan and to explore potential future cooperation in the field. Discussions also centered on esports' contribution to the Olympic Movement.

Welcoming the guests, Azar Aliyev provided detailed insight into the NOC’s operations and the development of sports in Azerbaijan, highlighting the country’s experience in hosting international events and its achievements at the Olympic Games.

Paul Foster congratulated the Azerbaijani Olympic team on their performance at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, saying:

“I’m impressed by Baku. Honestly, it feels very familiar and close to me, which is truly touching. I’ve witnessed Baku evolve into an international city. I must say I was amazed by the organization of the 2015 European Games, the 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, and other major events. It really shows that Azerbaijan is a sports nation.”

Foster also shared details about the Global Esports Games held in Singapore (2021), Istanbul (2022), and Riyadh (2023), and mentioned that the next edition will take place this year in Lima, Peru. He added that Riot Games will organize a Champions tournament in Mumbai, India, this November, and emphasized the potential for both esports and tourism in exploring markets like India and China.

Lastly, Foster expressed interest in organizing a Global Esports Tour event in Azerbaijan, marking a new phase in esports collaboration.

Idman.biz