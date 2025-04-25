25 April 2025
EN

Global Esports Federation delegation meets with Azerbaijani NOC officials – PHOTO

Other
News
25 April 2025 17:24
19
Global Esports Federation delegation meets with Azerbaijani NOC officials – PHOTO

A meeting between the leadership of the Global Esports Federation (GEF) and officials from the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Azerbaijan took place at the NOC’s administrative headquarters.

The event was attended by NOC Vice-President Chingiz Huseynzada, Secretary General Azar Aliyev, Head of the Sports Department Hasanagha Rzayev, Head of International Relations Anar Baghirov, Director of the Marketing Department Sakina Valiyeva, Press Secretary Murad Farzaliyev, GEF CEO Paul Foster, and GEF Chief of Staff Rustam Aghasiyev, Idman.biz reports.
The main goal of the meeting was to strengthen and further develop esports activities in Azerbaijan and to explore potential future cooperation in the field. Discussions also centered on esports' contribution to the Olympic Movement.

Welcoming the guests, Azar Aliyev provided detailed insight into the NOC’s operations and the development of sports in Azerbaijan, highlighting the country’s experience in hosting international events and its achievements at the Olympic Games.

Paul Foster congratulated the Azerbaijani Olympic team on their performance at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, saying:

“I’m impressed by Baku. Honestly, it feels very familiar and close to me, which is truly touching. I’ve witnessed Baku evolve into an international city. I must say I was amazed by the organization of the 2015 European Games, the 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, and other major events. It really shows that Azerbaijan is a sports nation.”

Foster also shared details about the Global Esports Games held in Singapore (2021), Istanbul (2022), and Riyadh (2023), and mentioned that the next edition will take place this year in Lima, Peru. He added that Riot Games will organize a Champions tournament in Mumbai, India, this November, and emphasized the potential for both esports and tourism in exploring markets like India and China.

Lastly, Foster expressed interest in organizing a Global Esports Tour event in Azerbaijan, marking a new phase in esports collaboration.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

WATCH: Earthquake in Istanbul – Footages from Live Sports Broadcasts
23 April 15:27
Other

WATCH: Earthquake in Istanbul – Footages from Live Sports Broadcasts

An earthquake struck Istanbul, with several tremors occurring between 12:13 and 13:02 local time
Arzu Huseynova: “As a sports nation, we have set the highest goals for ourselves”
23 April 13:15
Other

Arzu Huseynova: “As a sports nation, we have set the highest goals for ourselves”

She noted that expectations for Azerbaijani athletes remain high for the upcoming competition
Security plan in place for athletes from politically conflicted countries at CIS Games
23 April 12:40
Other

Security plan in place for athletes from politically conflicted countries at CIS Games

She addressed the potential issues that may arise among athletes due to the Russia–Ukraine war
CIS Games schedule: Venues announced – PHOTO
23 April 12:23
Other

CIS Games schedule: Venues announced – PHOTO

The venues and schedule for the III CIS Games, which will be held in Azerbaijan, have been announced
Aygul Aghayeva: “Serious work is being done regarding the accommodation of athletes during the Games”
23 April 11:45
Other

Aygul Aghayeva: “Serious work is being done regarding the accommodation of athletes during the Games”

"Certain issues have been identified, and relevant work has begun to eliminate them." This was stated by Aygul Aghayeva, Head of Security and Operations of the Baku City Circuit Operations Company, at the first press conference dedicated to the competition, Idman.biz reports.

Around 3,000 volunteers to join CIS Games in Azerbaijan
23 April 11:37
Other

Around 3,000 volunteers to join CIS Games in Azerbaijan

Nearly 3,000 volunteers are expected to participate in the 3rd CIS Games, which will be hosted in Azerbaijan

Most read

New rule in works: No extra time in Champions League
24 April 11:46
Football

New rule in works: No extra time in Champions League

UEFA is seriously considering removing extra time from the Champions League

Pep Guardiola and wife Cristina Serra may reconcile after divorce reports
10:11
Football

Pep Guardiola and wife Cristina Serra may reconcile after divorce reports

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and his wife Cristina Serra are reportedly considering a reconciliation
Ticket prices for UFC Fight Night in Baku announced
24 April 16:23
MMA

Ticket prices for UFC Fight Night in Baku announced

The prices for the world-famous UFC Fight Night tournament, hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time, have been announced

WATCH: Lionel Messi’s three-game drought continues as Inter Miami lose
09:42
Football

WATCH: Lionel Messi’s three-game drought continues as Inter Miami lose

The CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals have officially kicked off