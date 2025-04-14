15 April 2025
Fair Play Week 2025 Celebrated at Azerbaijan Sports Academy - PHOTO

14 April 2025 15:25
On April 11, in honor of World Fair Play Day, a special event was held at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy (ASA) as part of the “Fair Play Week 2025” initiative launched by the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA).

The event, organized with the support of ASA, aimed to raise awareness among youth about the values of clean sport and to promote the principles of fair competition and integrity, Idman.biz reports.

During the opening ceremony, ASA Rector Fuad Hajiyev and AMADA Executive Director Tahmina Taghi-zada addressed participants, highlighting the importance of honesty and commitment to rules in sports. They emphasized that ethical behavior in sport is shaped not only by regulations but also through effective education and awareness.

The event featured an interactive quiz focused on anti-doping rules, the significance of clean sport, and core sporting values. Participants with top scores were awarded prizes.

Later, attendees were divided into groups to develop creative promotional strategies for clean sport. Each team presented their ideas, combining teamwork, innovation, and presentation skills. The most successful strategy, as chosen by peer voting, received a special award.

In a symbolic gesture, participants also wrote motivational letters to future athletes, sharing messages that reflected the moral and ethical spirit of fair play.

