Azerbaijan Cup to be held ahead of European Championship

The Azerbaijan Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation has confirmed the date for the national cup.

The competition will take place on April 27 at Elektra Event Hall, Idman.biz reports.

Athletes will compete in Classic Bodybuilding, Men’s Physique (Beach Bodybuilding), and other categories.

The Azerbaijan Cup is set to be held just before the European Championship, which kicks off on April 30 in Santa Susanna, Spain. Following the national competition, the Azerbaijan bodybuilding team will head to the continental tournament.

Idman.biz