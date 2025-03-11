Bodybuilders to kick off the season in Spain

The Azerbaijani bodybuilding team will start the new season in Spain, preparing for the European Championship in Santa Susanna from April 30 to May 5.

Idman.biz reports that the national team will compete in various categories, including: classic bodybuilding, men’s physique (beach bodybuilding), and muscular men’s physique.

Last year in Santa Susanna, Azerbaijani athletes secured four overall titles, winning eight gold, six silver, and six bronze medals. The team also claimed 1st place in the overall bodybuilding team standings.

