European Games 2027: Wrestling and Gymnastics return - What’s on the program?

Following the European Olympic Committees (EOC) signing an agreement to host the 2027 European Games in Istanbul, discussions have begun regarding the event’s sports program.

While the official list will be confirmed in the coming months, significant changes compared to the 2023 Games in Kraków are already evident, Idman.biz reports.

Wrestling and gymnastics, which were absent from the last edition, are back in the program. Another major addition is weightlifting, which had not been part of previous European Games. The preliminary list includes 21 sports, with more expected to be added. Among them are judo, taekwondo, boxing, karate, athletics, fencing, badminton, archery, volleyball, 3x3 basketball, triathlon, modern pentathlon, swimming, rowing, and table tennis. Beach rowing and sailing have also been included as alternative sports.

Some events are expected to serve as Olympic qualifiers for Los Angeles 2028. In sports like boxing, athletes may secure direct Olympic berths, while in judo, competitors will likely earn ranking points.

EOC President Spiros Capralos emphasized that no new permanent venues will be built, ensuring a cost-effective and sustainable event. Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu highlighted the city’s ambition to redefine European sports culture through these Games.

The final sports program will be confirmed by the end of the year, with further details expected in the coming months.

Zeki Feyzullayev

Idman.biz