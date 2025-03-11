11 March 2025
EN

European Games 2027: Wrestling and Gymnastics return - What’s on the program?

Other
News
11 March 2025 16:12
23
European Games 2027: Wrestling and Gymnastics return - What’s on the program?

Following the European Olympic Committees (EOC) signing an agreement to host the 2027 European Games in Istanbul, discussions have begun regarding the event’s sports program.

While the official list will be confirmed in the coming months, significant changes compared to the 2023 Games in Kraków are already evident, Idman.biz reports.

Wrestling and gymnastics, which were absent from the last edition, are back in the program. Another major addition is weightlifting, which had not been part of previous European Games. The preliminary list includes 21 sports, with more expected to be added. Among them are judo, taekwondo, boxing, karate, athletics, fencing, badminton, archery, volleyball, 3x3 basketball, triathlon, modern pentathlon, swimming, rowing, and table tennis. Beach rowing and sailing have also been included as alternative sports.

Some events are expected to serve as Olympic qualifiers for Los Angeles 2028. In sports like boxing, athletes may secure direct Olympic berths, while in judo, competitors will likely earn ranking points.

EOC President Spiros Capralos emphasized that no new permanent venues will be built, ensuring a cost-effective and sustainable event. Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu highlighted the city’s ambition to redefine European sports culture through these Games.

The final sports program will be confirmed by the end of the year, with further details expected in the coming months.

Zeki Feyzullayev

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Farid Gayibov: "Gymnastics will once again be part of the European Games"
18:07
Other

Farid Gayibov: "Gymnastics will once again be part of the European Games"

The President of European Gymnastics (EG), Farid Gayibov, shared his impressions in the traditional President's Notes section
Bodybuilders to kick off the season in Spain
17:46
Other

Bodybuilders to kick off the season in Spain

The Azerbaijani bodybuilding team will start the new season in Spain, preparing for the European Championship
Baku to host international Turan Cup in Tug of War - PHOTO
16:48
Other

Baku to host international Turan Cup in Tug of War - PHOTO

A meeting was held at the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Azerbaijan
First meeting of the working group on sports and service professions held at ASA - PHOTO
10:50
Other

First meeting of the working group on sports and service professions held at ASA - PHOTO

A commission has been established under the initiative of the Ministry of Science and Education
Azerbaijan hosts Jiu-Jitsu Championship and Association Cup - PHOTO
10 March 17:47
Other

Azerbaijan hosts Jiu-Jitsu Championship and Association Cup - PHOTO

The National Jiu-Jitsu Championship and Association Cup were held at the Gobustan Olympic Sports Complex

Winners of the Billiard Championship - PHOTO
9 March 13:42
Other

Winners of the Billiard Championship - PHOTO

The billiard championship held within the framework of the Sports Week has ended

Most read

Azerbaijani national player’s club takes lead in South Korea
9 March 10:02
Football

Azerbaijani national player’s club takes lead in South Korea

Daejeon Hana climbed to the top of the South Korean league standings
Milan's comeback: both teams from 0:2 to 3:2 - VIDEO
9 March 10:34
Football

Milan's comeback: both teams from 0:2 to 3:2 - VIDEO

According to the study of Opta, this is the first time that both representatives of the city of Milan have achieved such a result on the same day
Milan clubs secure hard-fought victories - VIDEO
9 March 09:18
Football

Milan clubs secure hard-fought victories - VIDEO

Four more matches in Serie A's 28th round have concluded
Champions League: PSG travels to Liverpool, Benfica faces Barcelona away
10:29
Football

Champions League: PSG travels to Liverpool, Benfica faces Barcelona away

The Champions League Round of 16 second-leg matches kick off today