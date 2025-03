The billiard championship held within the framework of the Sports Week has ended.

Azerbaijan Billiard Federation published information about this, Idman.biz reports.

The winner of the championship was Natig Orujov. The second place was taken by Saladdin Yusifov, and the "three" was completed by Mir Azad Aliyev.

The tournament was organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Billiard Federation.

Idman.biz