6 March 2025
Turkic States Organization hosts first Sports Volunteers Forum in Gabala - PHOTO

5 March 2025 21:56
On March 5, the city of Qabala, recognized as the Sports Capital, hosted the First Sports Volunteers Forum under the Turkic States Organization.

The event's opening ceremony featured a speech by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, who wished success to the forum’s participants, Idman.biz reports.

Attendees watched a video presentation highlighting the activities of sports volunteers in Azerbaijan. The forum then continued with a panel discussion on "The Current Experience of Sports Volunteering in the Turkic States Organization."

Among the key participants were Elnur Mammadov, Head of the Sports Department at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Sadi Jafarov, Deputy Secretary-General of the Turkic States Organization, and Adilet Yessimkhanov, Project Director.

