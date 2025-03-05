5 March 2025
Nakhchivan announces sports achievements and future plans

5 March 2025 16:50
The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has outlined its 2024 achievements and future plans in a press conference led by Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Majid Seyidov.

Idman.biz reports thatThe ministry organized 365 events related to youth development, career opportunities, and sports accessibility.

The outdoor sports facilities were established at eight locations in Nakhchivan city.

The local athletes won 201 medals (72 gold, 71 silver, 58 bronze) in world, European, and national championships.

The standout achievements included: Roya Abdullayeva and Ali Asgarov (European champions), Xaladija Bayramova and Vusal Seyidov (World champions), and Laman Baghirova (First Nakhchivan judoka to win a national title)

The upcoming plans for 2025 include:
For 11 new sports facilities will be installed across districts and major settlements.
The "Healthy Neighborhood" project will expand to Babek, Julfa, and Shahbuz cities.
By year-end, 22 free-access sports fields will be available across Nakhchivan.
Several infrastructure projects are planned in both urban and rural areas.

International karate tournaments and major national competitions will be hosted in Nakhchivan.

The ministry also emphasized ongoing support for athletes, collaboration with local businesses, and the importance of upgrading sports infrastructure.

