5 March 2025
Farid Gayibov: "The state always pays great attention to national sports"

5 March 2025 14:12
"The state has always shown great attention and care towards national sports," said Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, following the parade held in Gabala on March 5 – Physical Education and Sports Day.

Gayibov expressed his joy at seeing all sports federations gathered in Gabala, Azerbaijan’s Sports Capital, Idman.biz reports.

“Thirty years ago, on this day, National Leader Heydar Aliyev met with successful athletes. Later, in 2005, President Ilham Aliyev issued a decree officially designating March 5 as Physical Education and Sports Day. This grand celebration takes place annually, and I wholeheartedly congratulate our athletes, wishing them continued success in their careers.”

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

