24 February 2025
Ogtay Gasimzada elected President of the Esports Federation - PHOTO

24 February 2025 15:11
Ogtay Gasimzada elected President of the Esports Federation - PHOTO

The General Assembly of the Azerbaijan Electronic Sports Federation was held, marking a significant transition in leadership.

The event took place at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, commencing with the national anthem, Idman.biz reports.

Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, welcomed the participants and wished them success. Outgoing president Adil Mahmudov reflected on the federation’s progress, emphasizing his commitment to the sport’s development before formally stepping down and wishing success to the new leadership.

Following the elections, Ogtay Gasimzada was elected president of the federation for the next four years. Other key appointments included:
Siyavush Huseynov – Vice President
Hadi Rajabli, Ramin Aliyev, and Mammad Alizada – Board Members

Additionally, elections for the Audit Committee saw Anvar Huseynov appointed as Chairman, with Farid Azayev and Adil Mahmudov as members.

In his closing remarks, Ogtay Gasimzada expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him and reaffirmed his commitment to the federation’s growth.

