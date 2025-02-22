Date of Islamic Solidarity Games Announced

The date of the VI Islamic Solidarity Games to be held this year has been announced.

The competition will be held on November 7-21, Idman.biz reports.

The games will take place in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh.

The first Islamic Solidarity Games were held in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, in 2005. The second games, which were planned to be held in Iran in 2010, did not take place. The third Islamic Solidarity Games were held in Indonesia in 2013, the fourth in Baku in 2017, and the fifth in Konya, Turkiye, in 2021.

Idman.biz