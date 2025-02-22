22 February 2025
EN

Date of Islamic Solidarity Games Announced

Other
News
22 February 2025 17:14
16
Date of Islamic Solidarity Games Announced

The date of the VI Islamic Solidarity Games to be held this year has been announced.

The competition will be held on November 7-21, Idman.biz reports.

The games will take place in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh.

The first Islamic Solidarity Games were held in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, in 2005. The second games, which were planned to be held in Iran in 2010, did not take place. The third Islamic Solidarity Games were held in Indonesia in 2013, the fourth in Baku in 2017, and the fifth in Konya, Turkiye, in 2021.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Elnur Mammadov at the COP9 meeting in Antalya - PHOTO
14:46
Other

Elnur Mammadov at the COP9 meeting in Antalya - PHOTO

Head of the Sports Department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan spoke at the event and provided information on Azerbaijan's anti-doping policy and activities carried out in the field of international cooperation
Representatives of the Ministry of Youth and Sports at the European Sports Congress - PHOTO
20 February 14:33
Other

Representatives of the Ministry of Youth and Sports at the European Sports Congress - PHOTO

Genoa successfully hosted the European Sports Congress, bringing together the European Capitals of Sport
Authority expanded of the Minister of Youth and Sports
20 February 12:48
Other

Authority expanded of the Minister of Youth and Sports

The authority of the Minister of Youth and Sports has been expanded

First in the region: 8th Dan Kendo expert coming to Baku
19 February 16:34
Other

First in the region: 8th Dan Kendo expert coming to Baku

The seminar will be presented by Masanori Yasue, an 8th Dan kendo specialist from Japan
Azerbaijani pahlavan: “My ultimate goal is to pull a 1000-ton ship and an airplane” – PHOTO – VIDEO
19 February 15:36
Other

Azerbaijani pahlavan: “My ultimate goal is to pull a 1000-ton ship and an airplane” – PHOTO – VIDEO

The 63-year-old athlete shared his recent achievement of being included in the Russian and CIS Record Books
Chingiz Huseynzade: Olympic medals of Azerbaijani athletes to be replaced
18 February 15:21
Other

Chingiz Huseynzade: Olympic medals of Azerbaijani athletes to be replaced

Due to quality issues, the medals won by Azerbaijani athletes at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics will be replaced

Most read

Final decision on Azerbaijan vs. Montenegro match - PHOTO - VIDEO
21 February 16:19
Football

Final decision on Azerbaijan vs. Montenegro match - PHOTO - VIDEO

The final decision on whether the match will proceed rests with the match official
Fenerbahce on the brink of Last 16, Galatasaray eyeing comeback
20 February 10:34
Football

Fenerbahce on the brink of Last 16, Galatasaray eyeing comeback

The UEFA Europa League playoff stage will conclude today
Conference League playoffs reach decisive conclusion
20 February 10:56
Football

Conference League playoffs reach decisive conclusion

The UEFA Europa Conference League playoff stage will wrap up today
Venus Williams returns to the court
20 February 16:15
Tennis

Venus Williams returns to the court

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams is making her comeback to professional tennis