Authority expanded of the Minister of Youth and Sports

The authority of the Minister of Youth and Sports has been expanded.

According to APA, this change is reflected in the amendments to the "Regulation on the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan," signed by President Ilham Aliyev, Idman.biz reports.

Among the newly added responsibilities, the Minister is now authorized to manage the allocation of financial resources from the state budget, as well as extrabudgetary funds. This includes overseeing the distribution of funds, ensuring the provision of salary supplements, material assistance, and bonuses for ministry staff, in line with the allocated budget limits. The Minister will also be responsible for making proposals regarding the formation of the state budget and extrabudgetary funds for the ministry’s activities in the relevant year.

