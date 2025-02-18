Vice Presidents of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan Elected

On February 18, following the IX General Assembly of the National Olympic Committee (NOC), the first meeting of the NOC's newly composed Executive Committee took place.

During the meeting, Azer Aliyev was elected as the General Secretary of the NOC, Chingiz Huseynzade was appointed as Vice President and Head of the Executive Office, while Zemfira Meftahatdinova and Farid Mansurov were chosen as other Vice Presidents of the NOC, Idman.biz reports.

Chingiz Huseynzade congratulated the newly elected members of the Executive Committee and wished them success in their work within Azerbaijan’s sports and Olympic Movement.

Idman.biz