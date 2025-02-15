15 February 2025
Academy students are leaving for Europe - PHOTO

15 February 2025
Students and employees of the Azerbaijan Sports Academy are leaving for various European countries to participate in the European Union's Erasmus+ exchange program.

Within the framework of the mobility program in the spring semester of the 2024-2025 academic year, Gulsanem Aghayeva, a 2nd-year student of the Coaching educational program of the Sports School, and Fatima Hasanova, a 3rd-year student of the Sports Management and Communication educational program of the Management School, will continue their education at Lithuanian Sports University in Lithuania, and Zahra Asgarova, a 2nd-year student of the Coaching educational program of the Sports School, will continue her education at the Stefan cel Mare University in Romania, Idman.biz reports.

Also, Leyla Tahmazli, an assistant of the Physical Education and Rehabilitation in Sports educational program of the Health School, has won the right to participate in the volunteer program at the Faculty of Physical Education and Sports of Charles University in the Czech Republic.

On this occasion, the leadership of the Azerbaijan Sports Academy met with them and congratulated them on their right to participate in the Erasmus+ exchange program.

The students expressed their gratitude to the rector and teaching staff for the conditions created for them at Azerbaijan Sports Academy.

