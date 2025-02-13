Farid Gayibov meets with President of European Badminton Confederation - PHOTO

On February 12, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, held a meeting with Sven Serré, President of the European Badminton Confederation.

The minister welcomed the guest and provided an overview of Azerbaijan’s achievements and ongoing efforts in the field of sports, Idman.biz reports.

The meeting focused on the development of badminton in Azerbaijan, the current state of the sport, opportunities for mutual cooperation, and other relevant topics.

President of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation, Taleh Ziyadov, also attended the meeting.

Idman.biz