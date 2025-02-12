12 February 2025
Super Bowl 59 attracts record audience

12 February 2025 12:48
15
The Super Bowl match between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs (40-22) has set a new record for viewership among NFL championship finals.

Fox TV Network revealed that the total audience for the American football final reached 126 million viewers, Idman.biz reports.

During the halftime show, renowned American rapper Kendrick Lamar performed.

This victory marked the Philadelphia Eagles' second Super Bowl win in their history, with their first championship trophy won in 2017.

