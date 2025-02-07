Farid Gayibov: "We’ll focus on our strategic plan"

The European Gymnastics Executive Committee is set to hold its first meeting of 2025 next weekend, with a primary focus on the organization’s strategic plan and its key objectives for the future.

Idman.biz reports that this statement was made by European Gymnastics (EG) President Farid Gayibov in the latest edition of the President’s Notes published on the official EG website.

"I hope the first month of the year set the tone for what’s to come. All around us, I saw people striving for perfection. And not only gymnasts!

Trampoline Technical Committee President Babette Van Wetering and member Jenny Söderlund travelled to Norway to participate as experts in a Double-Mini Trampoline (DMT) workshop within the frame of a TeamGym event. It pleases me to see this synergy between different disciplines.

Both new and experienced international judges in all the different gymnastics disciplines tackled their courses, studied for their brevet exam, and successfully delivered. Now these judges are ready to guide us through the new Olympic cycle, with the competition season truly kicking off this month as the first World Cup events will be held. I’d like to sincerely thank all our member federations that went above and beyond to organise these crucial judges courses.

European Gymnastics had a perfect start to the competition season too: we launched the ‘Perfect 10’ online series in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics! A unique and new event format split over three different weekends -qualifications, semifinals and finals- which offered a reduced Code of Points format with the emphasis on well-performed and high-level gymnastics. Great Britain won 4 out of the 5 titles courtesy of Olympic medallist Harry Hepworth who continued his stunning form from the qualification and semi-final rounds, to secure big victories on rings, tied with USA’s Alex Diab, and on floor. On parallel bars, it was compatriot Jonas Rushworth who improved from a third place finish in the semi-finals to win thanks to a score of 9.233. And the fourth British title of the weekend was claimed by Reuben Ward. Ward – who had shone throughout the entirety of the Perfect 10 on pommel horse, made no mistake yet again to claim a 9.466 and victory, narrowly ahead of 2022 World medallist Jordan’s Ahmad Abu al Soud. Italy’s Gabriele Tisselli prevented a British sweep as he claimed the title on horizontal bar ahead of Lithuania’s Robert Tvorogal.

We’ll continue planning online competitions this year, in Artistic Gymnastics, mainly to give our gymnasts the chance to test their routines before major competitions like Europeans, EYOF and Worlds. For the men, we’ll add some online European Cups too. You’ll find the complete overview on our website and in the Yearbook which will be published in the coming weeks.

Next weekend, our Executive Committee meets for the first time in 2025. As we enter the last year of this cycle, we’ll focus on our strategic plan and its main tasks ahead."

Idman.biz