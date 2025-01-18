More than 6 jumps per second - WORLD RECORD

Chinese student set a world record.
He managed to jump rope 388 times in one minute, Idman.biz reports
That means more than 6 jumps per second. When the timer stopped, the legs of the 23-year-old record holder did not go unnoticed.
