More than 6 jumps per second - WORLD RECORD

18 January 2025 12:20
Chinese student set a world record.

He managed to jump rope 388 times in one minute, Idman.biz reports

That means more than 6 jumps per second. When the timer stopped, the legs of the 23-year-old record holder did not go unnoticed.

