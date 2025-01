The Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) and the National Paralympic Committee organized an educational seminar on anti-doping awareness.

The seminar was attended by Paralympians specializing in para-taekwondo and para-athletics, Idman.biz reports.

The seminar, delivered in a presentation format, provided detailed information to athletes on anti-doping rule violations, the dangers of doping, and the doping control process.

Idman.biz