13 January 2025
EN

Secretary General: 'We believe our sumo wrestlers will win gold medals'

Other
News
13 January 2025 15:45
17
Azerbaijan is optimistic about its sumo wrestlers claiming gold medals in the upcoming Sumo World Championship , set to be hosted by the country in 2026.

Speaking to Report, Elshad Karimov, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Association of Japanese Martial Arts and Culture, shared updates on the championship preparations, Idman.biz reports.

According to Karimov, the championship venue is yet to be decided: "During the International Sumo Federation Board Meeting in Poland, candidate countries presented their bids. Azerbaijan won against Brazil in a majority vote. The championship will be held in September 2026, with preparations starting next month. Discussions about the venue are ongoing, and the decision will be announced publicly once finalized."

When asked about Azerbaijan's participation, Karimov stated: "The athletes representing Azerbaijan in the championship will be determined based on their performance in various international and local tournaments throughout the year. It’s too early to predict the number of participants. To date, we have not had a world champion in sumo. However, we believe our wrestlers will win gold medals at the championship in Azerbaijan. Leading up to the event, our sumo wrestlers will participate in multiple training camps and local and international competitions."

