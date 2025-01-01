1 January 2025
EN

First ranking of 2025: Olympic champion drops out of Top 3

Other
News
1 January 2025 14:02
16
The Ministry of Youth and Sports has released the first ranking of Azerbaijani athletes in Olympic sports for the new year.

Idman.biz reports that there has been one change in the top three spots of the list for January.

The group gymnastics team continues to lead the rankings with 500 points. Olympic champion judo athlete Hidayat Heydarov has maintained his second place with 390 points.

Zelym Kotsoiev, another Olympic champion in judo, who was previously ranked third, has dropped to fourth place with 310 points. He is now replaced by athlete Hanna Skydan, who holds 315 points.

The ranking points are calculated according to the rules set by the Ministry of Youth and Sports. International competitions are categorized into five groups based on the ranking system, and points are awarded according to the positions held in these competitions.

