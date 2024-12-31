31 December 2024
Final report of the year from AMADA: 1300 anti-doping tests

31 December 2024 12:20
1300 anti-doping tests were taken from athletes in 2024 by the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA).

It was stated in the report of the agency, Idman.biz reports.

Test Distribution Plan covered 30 sports and 56 sub-sports. Testing was conducted in 52 national competitions, AMADA was entrusted with collecting samples in 6 international competitions. 90.6 percent of the tests were taken in Baku, 7.5 percent in the regions, and 1.8 percent in other cities of the world.

In the current year, AMADA's Results Processing and Investigation Department started proceedings against 8 athletes for various anti-doping rule violations. 4 of them are the use or attempted use of a prohibited substance or method by the athlete, 2 the presence of a prohibited substance or its metabolites or markers in the athlete's sample, 1 the athlete's evasion of sample collection, refusal or non-submission of the sample , and 1 related to falsifying or attempting to falsify any part of doping control.

During the reporting period, 9 anti-doping rule violations were sanctioned. 7 of them are the presence of a prohibited substance or its metabolites or markers in the athlete's sample, the use or attempted use of a prohibited substance or a prohibited method by the athlete is an anti-doping rule violation, and 1 is the athlete's evasion of sample collection, refusal or sample collection. not to submit, and 1 was a location information violation by the athlete. Thus, 2 violations of the rules were found in boxing, taekwondo, weightlifting, powerlifting, judo, wrestling, athletics and kickboxing.

In total, 59 educational seminars, 9 webinars, 7 mass publicity events and 4 events involving 3074 people were held during the year.

In the current year, organized by the Agency, within the framework of the 2019-2024 State Program for Combating Illegal Trafficking of Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and Their Precursors and Drug Addiction and Strategic Partnership: Cooperation for the Development of Global Anti-Doping Initiatives, round tables were held, psychoactive a survey on the impact and spread of substance use was organized, the instruction manual of the European Training Program on Prevention was translated into Azerbaijani.

On the initiative of AMADA, the period covering April 15-21 was declared Fair Sports Week in Azerbaijan. Thus, informative posts and stories were shared during the Fair Sports Week, videos reflecting the views of well-known figures of the sports community on this day, and competitions consisting of surveys related to Fair Sports Day were organized.

This year, AMADA has signed agreements and memoranda on cooperation with the national anti-doping organizations of Turkiye, Germany, Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, Azerbaijan Sports Academy.

Idman.biz

