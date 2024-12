On December 29, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the farewell ceremony at Heydar Aliyev International Airport for the crew members who perished in the plane crash on the Baku-Grozny route. They expressed their condolences to the family members and loved ones of the deceased, Idman.biz reports.

