27 December 2024
Azerbaijan hosts 'Olympic Spirit: Beyond Victory and Defeat'

27 December 2024 16:41
Azerbaijan hosts 'Olympic Spirit: Beyond Victory and Defeat'

The international photo competition, 'Olympic Spirit: Beyond Victory and Defeat,' organized by the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) and the Gilavar Photography Club, has successfully concluded, celebrating the essence of the Olympic Games through the lens of 53 photographers from 27 countries.

The competition, organized according to international photography standards under the International Association of Artistic Photographers (IAAP), centered on themes such as the joy of victory, the sorrow of defeat, unforgettable moments from the Games, the promotion of sportsmanship, and the principles of fair play. A particular focus was placed on images of Azerbaijani athletes captured by international photographers during the selection process, Idman.biz reports.

In total, 53 photographers from 27 countries submitted 205 photos for the competition. A distinguished panel of judges—Azerbaijani photographer Ilgar Jafarov, Italian photographer Umberto Deramo, and Egyptian photographer Yasser Alaa Mobarak—evaluated the entries and awarded prizes to 25 photographers.

Among the winners were three Azerbaijani photographers—Dilaver Najafov, Zaur Mustafayev, and Naib Ahmadov—who received well-deserved recognition for their exceptional work.
During AMADA's international conference, "Clean Victory: Rethinking the Olympic Year," held in Baku on December 16, a special exhibition was organized to showcase the winning photographs, emphasizing their artistic and thematic importance.

Idman.biz

