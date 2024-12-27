Farid Gayibov expresses regret: "No good news to share"

The revival of field hockey, traditionally considered a staple sport in Azerbaijan, is not on the agenda.

Idman.biz reports that in a year-end interview with journalists, Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, confirmed that no steps have been taken to reinstate the dissolved Field Hockey Federation: "Unfortunately, the Field Hockey Federation has been closed due to certain issues. I cannot offer good news about the opening of a new federation at this time, as there has been no progress. Aside from modern pentathlon and field hockey, all Olympic sports are being developed in Azerbaijan."

Historically, Azerbaijan's teams competed prominently in the top league of the USSR championships for many years. In the post-independence era, the women’s national team came close to securing qualification for the Olympic Games.

Idman.biz