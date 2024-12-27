Azerbaijan hosts 79 international sports events in 2024, strengthening its global sports presence

The number of international competitions held in Azerbaijan in 2024 has been announced.

According to the Ministry of Youth and Sports' Public Relations Department, a total of 79 international competitions were organized in Azerbaijan in 2024, based on the "Unified Calendar Plan for National and International Physical Education and Sports Events" approved by the Ministry, Idman.biz reports.

Among the events hosted in Baku were the World Championship in Chovgan, the European Championship in TeamGym, the ISSF World Cup, the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics, the Judo Grand Slam, the European Wrestling Olympic Qualification Tournament, the Baku Open 2024 International Chess Festival, the U23 European Wrestling Championship, the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and several other competitions.

International events were also held in regions and liberated cities. The Khankendi-Baku Ultramarathon was held in Khankendi, the Vugar Gashimov Memorial-2024 International Chess Tournament took place in Shusha, and the International Rowing Regatta was organized in Fuzuli and Mingachevir. In 2024, Guba, named Sports Capital, successfully hosted the Ulduz Cup International Football Tournament, and the European Judo Cup for Cadets was held in Goygol.

Idman.biz