The list of passengers and crew members who tragically lost their lives in the crash of the Embraer 190 aircraft, operating the J2-8243 Baku-Grozny flight for Azerbaijan Airlines, near the city of Aktau has been released.

The Ministry of Health provided information in an official statement, Idman.biz reports.

Efforts to identify some of the deceased individuals are still ongoing.

