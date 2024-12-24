24 December 2024
EN

AMADA Participates in T-DO Monitoring Group Meeting

Other
News
24 December 2024 17:22
17
A meeting of the Council of Europe's Anti-Doping Convention's T-DO Monitoring Group Legal Advisory Group was held in Paris, France.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan was represented by Nijat Amiraslanli, a lawyer from the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA).

The meeting, organized by the French National Olympic Committee's anti-doping agency, focused on key topics such as children and anti-doping, criminal legislation on doping in sports, and the Monitoring Group's recommendations for updates to the World Anti-Doping Code.

The first session featured discussions on proposals submitted to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) concerning amendments to the World Anti-Doping Code. Representatives from states party to the Convention also presented brief overviews of their national criminal legislation regarding doping substances. During the session, the AMADA representative informed participants about provisions within the administrative offenses and criminal legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan that prohibit doping substances. The group recommended enhancing partnerships among member states, particularly neighboring countries, to improve criminal legislation, impose stricter sanctions for doping offenses, and strengthen cooperation with national law enforcement agencies.

The second session centered on protecting children’s rights in the field of anti-doping. The Advisory Group adopted recommendations to reinforce anti-doping education for minors, engage parents in the educational process, and apply more lenient sanctions to minors in doping cases.

This meeting highlighted the critical importance of collaboration and robust legislation in advancing the goals of the Anti-Doping Convention.

