The International Sambo Federation (FIAS) has announced the competition calendar 2025.

Three major events stand out, Idman.biz reports.

The first is the European Championship, which will take place from April 25-27 in Limassol, Cyprus.

In the summer, all attention will be on the World Games, scheduled for August 13-14 in Chengdu, China.The World Championship will be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on October 25-26.

Idman.biz