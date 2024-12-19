Top 50 most influential women in sports of 2024

The list of the 50 most influential women in sports for 2024 has been revealed.

The ranking, compiled by Telegraph Sport, includes athletes, administrators, and women with high influence in the sports world, Idman.biz reports.

The 50 Most Influential Women in Sports:

1. Simone Biles, USA gymnast

2. Ilona Maher, USA rugby player

3. Aitana Bonmati, Spain footballer

4. Michele Kang, Founder of Kynisca Sports International

5. Alison Brittain, Premier League chair

6. Emma Hayes, USA soccer coach

7. Baroness Grey-Thompson, Former para-athlete and administrator

8. Billie Jean King, Former tennis player and activist

9. Keely Hodgkinson, GB athlete

10. Caitlin Clark, USA basketball player

11. Coco Gauff, USA tennis player

12. Nikki Doucet, WPLL chief executive

13. Sifan Hassan, Netherlands athlete

14. Sarah Storey, GB para-athlete

15. Dame Katherine Grainger, UK Sport chair and future BOA chair

16. Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus tennis player

17. Nelly Korda, USA golfer

18. Beth Barrett-Wild, ECB director of women’s professional game

19. Martina Navratilova, Former tennis player

20. Lucy Bronze, England footballer

21. Lise Klaveness, President of the Norwegian Football Federation

22. Susie Wolff, F1 Academy managing director

23. Katie Taylor, Ireland boxer

24. Sally Munday, UK Sport chief executive

25. Nat Sciver-Brunt, England cricketer

26. Debbie Hewitt, Football Association chair

27. Kirsty Coventry, IOC executive committee member

28. Rafaela Pimenta, Football agent

29. Marie-Odile Amaury, Groupe Amaury president

30. Hannah Cockroft, GB para-athlete

31. Felicity Barnard, Ascot chief executive

32. Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for DCMS

33. Gabby Logan, Broadcaster

34. Lynne Cantwell, SA Rugby women’s high-performance manager

35. Ebony Rainford-Brent, Former cricketer and broadcaster

36. Kirsty Elliott-Sale, Professor of female endocrinology and exercise physiology

37. Hannah Mills, GB sailor

38. Grainne Hurst, Betting and Gaming Council chief executive

39. Laura Youngson, IDA Sports co-founder

40. Jessica Campbell, Seattle Kraken assistant coach

41. Mai Fyfield, Premier League non-executive director

42. Dame Laura Kenny, Former cyclist and broadcaster

43. Yvonne Harrison, Women in Football CEO

44. Julien Alfred, Saint Lucia athlete

45. Jodie Grinham, GB para-athlete

46. Rebecca Welch, PGMOL women’s professional game manager

47. Annamarie Phelps, BOA vice-chair

48. Lou Meadows, England rugby coach

49. Kelly Simmons, Sports consultant

50. Mel Marshall, Swimming coach

Idman.biz