19 December 2024
EN

Top 50 most influential women in sports of 2024

Other
News
19 December 2024 17:07
8
Top 50 most influential women in sports of 2024

The list of the 50 most influential women in sports for 2024 has been revealed.

The ranking, compiled by Telegraph Sport, includes athletes, administrators, and women with high influence in the sports world, Idman.biz reports.

The 50 Most Influential Women in Sports:
1. Simone Biles, USA gymnast
2. Ilona Maher, USA rugby player
3. Aitana Bonmati, Spain footballer
4. Michele Kang, Founder of Kynisca Sports International
5. Alison Brittain, Premier League chair
6. Emma Hayes, USA soccer coach
7. Baroness Grey-Thompson, Former para-athlete and administrator
8. Billie Jean King, Former tennis player and activist
9. Keely Hodgkinson, GB athlete
10. Caitlin Clark, USA basketball player
11. Coco Gauff, USA tennis player
12. Nikki Doucet, WPLL chief executive
13. Sifan Hassan, Netherlands athlete
14. Sarah Storey, GB para-athlete
15. Dame Katherine Grainger, UK Sport chair and future BOA chair
16. Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus tennis player
17. Nelly Korda, USA golfer
18. Beth Barrett-Wild, ECB director of women’s professional game
19. Martina Navratilova, Former tennis player
20. Lucy Bronze, England footballer
21. Lise Klaveness, President of the Norwegian Football Federation
22. Susie Wolff, F1 Academy managing director
23. Katie Taylor, Ireland boxer
24. Sally Munday, UK Sport chief executive
25. Nat Sciver-Brunt, England cricketer
26. Debbie Hewitt, Football Association chair
27. Kirsty Coventry, IOC executive committee member
28. Rafaela Pimenta, Football agent
29. Marie-Odile Amaury, Groupe Amaury president
30. Hannah Cockroft, GB para-athlete
31. Felicity Barnard, Ascot chief executive
32. Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for DCMS
33. Gabby Logan, Broadcaster
34. Lynne Cantwell, SA Rugby women’s high-performance manager
35. Ebony Rainford-Brent, Former cricketer and broadcaster
36. Kirsty Elliott-Sale, Professor of female endocrinology and exercise physiology
37. Hannah Mills, GB sailor
38. Grainne Hurst, Betting and Gaming Council chief executive
39. Laura Youngson, IDA Sports co-founder
40. Jessica Campbell, Seattle Kraken assistant coach
41. Mai Fyfield, Premier League non-executive director
42. Dame Laura Kenny, Former cyclist and broadcaster
43. Yvonne Harrison, Women in Football CEO
44. Julien Alfred, Saint Lucia athlete
45. Jodie Grinham, GB para-athlete
46. Rebecca Welch, PGMOL women’s professional game manager
47. Annamarie Phelps, BOA vice-chair
48. Lou Meadows, England rugby coach
49. Kelly Simmons, Sports consultant
50. Mel Marshall, Swimming coach

Idman.biz

