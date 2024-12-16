Tahmina Taghi-zada: "We successfully achieved our testing goals in 2024"

In an interview with journalists, Tahmina Taghi-zada, the Executive Director of the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA), confirmed the agency’s successful achievement of its testing goals for 2024.

She highlighted the importance of the international conference held in Baku titled "Clean Victory: Rethinking the Olympic Year," noting that this was the third conference of 2024.

The event brought together politicians, scientists, and representatives from national anti-doping agencies from various countries, Idman.biz reports.

Taghi-zada also emphasized that Baku had been chosen as the sports capital of the world for 2026, underscoring the country's commitment to successfully carry out its anti-doping activities over the next two years. She mentioned that the final figures for 2024 will be shared in January 2025.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz