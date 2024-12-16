Opening Ceremony of "Clean Victory: Rethinking the Olympic Year" International Conference in Baku

The opening ceremony of the international conference titled "Clean Victory: Rethinking the Olympic Year," organized by the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA), has taken place.

The event, held in Baku, was attended by Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva, AMADA Executive Director Tahmina Taghi-zada, leaders of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the International Testing Agency, and anti-doping organizations from various countries, Idman.biz reports.

The State Anthem was performed at the beginning of the event.

Speaking about the importance of the conference, Mariana Vasileva emphasized that sports receive special attention in Azerbaijan: "Team spirit and quality are among our core values. I wish clean victories for our athletes and success to all conference participants."

Following that, a video message from WADA President Witold Banka was shown: "This conference will discuss key achievements from the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games. The conference agenda is also important. We thank AMADA for organizing this event. We are always ready to provide support."

Tahmina Taghi-zada spoke about the work done throughout the year. She congratulated everyone on the successful completion of the Olympic year: "This event serves as a platform to analyze the past Olympic year and look ahead to the future of sports. This year has been successful for us. We have successfully implemented our set goals. Over 1,000 tests have been conducted, and we have shared our knowledge with over 2,000 participants. Final figures will be announced at the end of the year."

The first session of the international conference then began.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz