Chingiz Huseynzade: "They benefit from Azerbaijan's experience"

"Recently, the issue of safety in sports has taken center stage, and as the National Olympic Committee, we approach this area with utmost care."

Idman.biz, citing AZERTAC, reports that these remarks were made by the Vice President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC), Chingiz Huseynzade, during a media briefing about the second Safe Sports Forum held in Baku.

Discussing the role of safety in sports policy, the NOC representative emphasized the importance of having safety officers within local federations: “This forum aims to make sports in Azerbaijan safer, foster development, and ensure parents feel confident about encouraging their children to participate in sports. It’s gratifying that Azerbaijan is widely recognized internationally in this area, and other countries are benefiting from our expertise.”

Huseynzade also highlighted the distinctions between the first and second Safe Sports Forums held in Baku: "Our inaugural forum took place 1 year and 8 months ago. At that time, we had little to present to international organizations. However, today, we have shared significant progress with these organizations. Over this period, top-tier experts in this field have visited Azerbaijan and conducted various seminars. I believe this forum now represents a more mature and refined organization."

