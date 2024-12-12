Ministry of Youth and Sports pays tribute to Heydar Aliyev on Memorial Day - PHOTO

Today marks the memorial day of Azerbaijan’s National Leader, Heydar Aliyev.

Idman.biz reports that, in honor of this day, the leadership and staff of the Ministry of Youth and Sports visited the National Leader’s grave at the Alley of Honor. They laid flowers at the grave and paid their deepest respects to his cherished memory.

Additionally, the memory of the renowned ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva was honored, with flowers placed at her grave as a gesture of reverence.

Idman.biz