AMADA presents “A new look at the Olympic year”

The Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) will conclude 2024 with a prestigious international conference. Hosting its third international conference of the year, AMADA will once again bring together representatives from the sports community and key figures in the anti-doping system on December 16, 2024.

Supported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the international conference, titled "Clean Victory: Rethinking the Olympic Year," will be held in Baku at the Four Seasons Hotel. The event will feature participation from government officials, Olympic champions, federation leaders, senior representatives of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the International Testing Agency (ITA), national anti-doping organizations, distinguished university professors, and experts in the field.

The conference will include a series of sessions addressing key topics such as the outcomes of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, advancements and challenges in detecting doping, precision in doping control processes, achievements in Olympic anti-doping efforts, and the critical role of education and science in the fight against doping.

The primary objective of the conference is to advance expertise and knowledge in the field of anti-doping, promote scientific research, and strengthen awareness and efforts to combat doping among athletes and the broader sports community.

As part of the event, an exhibition of winning photographs from the international competition "The Olympic Spirit: Beyond Victory and Defeat," jointly organized by AMADA and the Gilavar Photo Club, will be showcased.

The Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) will serve as the official information partner for the international conference.

