Farid Gayibov attends COP9 Bureau meeting - PHOTO

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, participated as Vice President of the Bureau at the 9th Conference of the Parties (COP9) to the International Convention Against Doping in Sport.

The event took place in Tallinn, Estonia, Idman.biz reports.

Gayibov attended the Bureau meeting in the Estonian capital as part of his official visit.

Key topics discussed at the conference included strengthening international cooperation in the fight against doping, implementing effective strategies, and promoting the exchange of experiences among countries.

