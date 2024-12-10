Azerbaijan to select team for World Games

Azerbaijan’s national team will compete in at least four sports at the World Games, set to take place in Chengdu, China, from August 7 to 17, 2025.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani athletes will compete in three events within gymnastics alone.

Mikhail Malkin earned the right to participate in the tumbling event due to his victory at the World Championship in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

In acrobatics, three qualification spots were secured for Chengdu. Among them are the mixed pairs of Aghasif Rahimov and Raziye Seyidli, who became double world champions in Guimarães, and Murad Rafiyev and Daniel Abbasov, who won two gold medals. The men's team, consisting of Riad Safarov, Rasul Seyidli, Abdulla Al-Meshaihi, and Seymur Jafarov, who won a bronze medal at the World Championship, will also compete in Chengdu.

The mixed aerobics pair of Vladimir Dolmatov and Madina Mustafayeva, who won a silver medal at the World Championship in Pesaroda, Italy, will also head to Chengdu.

Additionally, three-time world champion Irina Zaretska (68 kg) has secured a spot for the World Games.

Idman.biz