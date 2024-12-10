10 December 2024
EN

Azerbaijan to select team for World Games

Other
News
10 December 2024 16:09
18
Azerbaijan to select team for World Games

Azerbaijan’s national team will compete in at least four sports at the World Games, set to take place in Chengdu, China, from August 7 to 17, 2025.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani athletes will compete in three events within gymnastics alone.

Mikhail Malkin earned the right to participate in the tumbling event due to his victory at the World Championship in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

In acrobatics, three qualification spots were secured for Chengdu. Among them are the mixed pairs of Aghasif Rahimov and Raziye Seyidli, who became double world champions in Guimarães, and Murad Rafiyev and Daniel Abbasov, who won two gold medals. The men's team, consisting of Riad Safarov, Rasul Seyidli, Abdulla Al-Meshaihi, and Seymur Jafarov, who won a bronze medal at the World Championship, will also compete in Chengdu.

The mixed aerobics pair of Vladimir Dolmatov and Madina Mustafayeva, who won a silver medal at the World Championship in Pesaroda, Italy, will also head to Chengdu.

Additionally, three-time world champion Irina Zaretska (68 kg) has secured a spot for the World Games.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

AMADA hosts collaborative roundtable on combating drug trafficking and promoting clean sport
14:56
Other

AMADA hosts collaborative roundtable on combating drug trafficking and promoting clean sport

AMADA organized a pivotal roundtable discussion under the framework of the State Program on Combating Illicit Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances, Their Precursors, and Drug Addiction for 2019–2024
Farid Gayibov discusses sports cooperation with Estonian Minister
14:53
Other

Farid Gayibov discusses sports cooperation with Estonian Minister

Minister Gayibov held a bilateral meeting with Estonia’s Minister of Culture, Heidi Purga
Educational Seminar on Anti-Doping Held – PHOTO
9 December 18:20
Other

Educational Seminar on Anti-Doping Held – PHOTO

The seminar concluded with Gudrat Safarov receiving a certificate of appreciation from the “Tehsil” Republican Sports Center

Ministry of Youth and Sport launches voting for the Best of 2024
9 December 14:41
Other

Ministry of Youth and Sport launches voting for the Best of 2024

The selection process consists of two stages
Juan Soto signs record-breaking $765 million contract with New York Mets
9 December 11:38
Other

Juan Soto signs record-breaking $765 million contract with New York Mets

Dominican baseball player Juan Soto has secured a megadeal, agreeing to a 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets in Major League Basebal
Azerbaijani sports are on the 52nd place in the world - RATING
8 December 12:11
Other

Azerbaijani sports are on the 52nd place in the world - RATING

The global sports ranking of the countries has been announced

Most read

Ramil Aliyev: "They tell, "drive a taxi, meet your needs" – INTERVIEW
9 December 18:12
Football

Ramil Aliyev: "They tell, "drive a taxi, meet your needs" – INTERVIEW

Interview with Ramil Aliyev, the youngest head coach in the history of the Azerbaijan Premier League
Learning volleyball with Alla Hasanova: Future stars in the making – PHOTO
9 December 14:37
Volleyball

Learning volleyball with Alla Hasanova: Future stars in the making – PHOTO

Volleyball remains one of the most beloved sports in the country, and significant efforts are underway to develop future stars
Two medals for Azerbaijani gymnasts in Serbia - PHOTO
8 December 09:39
Gymnastics

Two medals for Azerbaijani gymnasts in Serbia - PHOTO

On December 5, the "Memorial Laza Krstic and Marica Dzelatovic" gymnastics competition kicked off in Novi Sad, Serbia
Manchester United said goodbye to its sports director
8 December 14:23
World football

Manchester United said goodbye to its sports director

Manchester United has parted ways with sporting director Dan Ashworth