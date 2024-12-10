AMADA hosts collaborative roundtable on combating drug trafficking and promoting clean sport

The Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) organized a pivotal roundtable discussion under the framework of the State Program on Combating Illicit Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances, Their Precursors, and Drug Addiction for 2019–2024, established by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, on July 22, 2019.

The event united representatives from key state organizations, including the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Central Bureau of Interpol under the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Health, the State Security Service, the State Border Service, the State Customs Committee, and the Food Safety Agency, Idman.biz reports.

Dr. Tahmina Taghi-zada, AMADA’s Executive Director, delivered a compelling presentation detailing the agency’s contributions to the State Program, including its achievements and the critical role of education in fostering adherence to clean sport principles. She stressed the importance of solidarity in fighting drug addiction to build a healthier society and secure the nation’s future. Dr. Taghi-zada also highlighted AMADA’s significant presence on the global anti-doping stage, the steps taken to uphold Azerbaijan’s sports reputation, and the progress in developing an independent anti-doping policy. She further called for strengthened collaboration among state bodies and greater societal awareness of these pressing issues.

Participants reviewed the findings of a recent AMADA survey on the use and spread of psychoactive substances, followed by in-depth discussions. Key discussions made:

- Strengthening cooperation among law enforcement agencies and related institutions to combat the illicit circulation of narcotics and psychotropic substances.

- Expanding educational campaigns to protect youth from these dangers.

- Examining the registration, analysis, and potential risks of biologically active food supplements to ensure athletes’ health and safety.

The roundtable concluded with a strong emphasis on enhancing partnerships between AMADA and state institutions, underscoring the importance of united efforts in achieving the goals outlined in the State Program.

Idman.biz