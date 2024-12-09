9 December 2024
Juan Soto signs record-breaking $765 million contract with New York Mets

Dominican baseball player Juan Soto has secured a megadeal, agreeing to a 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets in Major League Baseball (MLB).

This record-breaking agreement surpasses the previous high of $700 million set by Shohei Ohtani in December 2023 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Idman.biz.

As reported by ESPN, Soto's contract includes provisions that could push the total amount to $800 million, and he also has the option to opt out after five years.

This contract further solidifies Soto's place in baseball history and marks a monumental shift in player compensation.

