Azerbaijani sports are on the 52nd place in the world - RATING

The global sports ranking of the countries has been announced.

138 countries of the planet are included in the list, Idman.biz reports.

The results of the competitions in the remaining part of the year were taken into account in the rating. Azerbaijan is 52nd in the table.

Azerbaijani athletes scored a total of 205 points. Compared to the last list, our country has fallen one step behind. This was caused by the breakthrough of Bulgaria.

205 points were won in 9 sports. 65 points were obtained in judo, 32 in boxing, 28 in freestyle wrestling, 25 in Greco-Roman wrestling, 24 in taekwondo, 18 in 3x3 type of basketball, 8 in rhythmic gymnastics, 4 in athletics, and 2 in shooting.

Azerbaijan national team, which is 44th in the men's list, is 69th in the women's list. Azerbaijan is 28th in Europe.

The list is headed by the USA with 6823 points.

